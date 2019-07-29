Comparing of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.19 N/A -0.98 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.78 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.94 which is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 107.47%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 207.04%. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 57.4% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.