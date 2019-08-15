Comparing of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.08 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 112.07% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with average price target of $17.75. Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 57.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.