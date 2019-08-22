Comparing of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.60 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 93.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.75. Competitively the consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -11.26% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.