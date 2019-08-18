Comparing of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 105.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 41.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.