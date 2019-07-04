Comparing of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.84 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Aravive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 88.83% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.