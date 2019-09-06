Comparing of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 39.61 N/A -2.74 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.24 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 236.66% at a $13.5 consensus price target. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus price target and a 15.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 52.5%. 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.