Comparing of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 132.74 N/A -2.45 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 176.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.