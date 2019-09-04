Comparing of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 39.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.97 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 240.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.