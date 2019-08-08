Comparing of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Since Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 57.76 N/A -2.74 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 164.19% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $13.5. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 149.43% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.