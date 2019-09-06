Comparing of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 39.61 N/A -2.74 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 22.19 N/A 0.07 398.08

In table 1 we can see Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 236.66% for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $13.5. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 44.47% and its consensus price target is $46. The information presented earlier suggests that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.25%. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.