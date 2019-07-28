Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|7
|0.25
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Trinity Merger Corp. has 2.23% stronger performance.
