Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.25 N/A -0.32 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kaixin Auto Holdings and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Trinity Merger Corp. has 2.23% stronger performance.