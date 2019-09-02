Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|5
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance.
