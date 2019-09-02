Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.31 N/A -0.32 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -83.76% weaker performance while Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 2.49% stronger performance.