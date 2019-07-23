Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|7
|0.24
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.95%
|-69.06%
|-68.63%
|-67.94%
|-66.94%
|-68.42%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 22.05% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
