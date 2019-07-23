Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 7 0.24 N/A -0.32 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaixin Auto Holdings and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.95% -69.06% -68.63% -67.94% -66.94% -68.42% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings has -68.42% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 22.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.