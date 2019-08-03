Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

We are comparing Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.27 N/A -0.32 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.