Comparing of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

We are comparing Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.27
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kaixin Auto Holdings and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Kaixin Auto Holdings had bearish trend while Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
