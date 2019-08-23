Comparing of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 471.07 N/A -0.31 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 47.6%. Insiders owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.