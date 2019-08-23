Comparing of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|471.07
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 47.6%. Insiders owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
