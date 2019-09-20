Comparing of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

We will be comparing the differences between Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 485.46 N/A -0.31 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.67 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kadmon Holdings Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 196.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.