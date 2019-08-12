Comparing of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 302.66 N/A -0.31 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 12.72 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 25.96% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.