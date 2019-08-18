Comparing of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

We are contrasting Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 449.50 N/A -0.31 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Kadmon Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 8.7%. 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.