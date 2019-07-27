Comparing of Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.48 N/A 5.22 16.70 Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.95 N/A 5.41 14.25

Table 1 highlights Kadant Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regal Beloit Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadant Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Kadant Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Kadant Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Regal Beloit Corporation’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kadant Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Kadant Inc.’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 26.79%. Regal Beloit Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $93 consensus target price and a 15.43% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Kadant Inc. is looking more favorable than Regal Beloit Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Kadant Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are Kadant Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02% Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Kadant Inc. beats Regal Beloit Corporation.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.