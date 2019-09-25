Comparing of Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Its Peers

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Kadant Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kadant Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kadant Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.70% 7.60% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kadant Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. N/A 88 17.91 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Kadant Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Kadant Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kadant Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Kadant Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Kadant Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadant Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Kadant Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Kadant Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kadant Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.