Comparing of Kadant Inc. (KAI) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 88 1.52 N/A 5.22 16.70 Intelligent Systems Corporation 28 14.68 N/A 0.83 53.73

Table 1 demonstrates Kadant Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kadant Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Kadant Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kadant Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Kadant Inc. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Intelligent Systems Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadant Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kadant Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kadant Inc.’s upside potential is 23.46% at a $110 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kadant Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Kadant Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02% Intelligent Systems Corporation -8.38% 24.45% 124.7% 246.23% 494.03% 244.35%

For the past year Kadant Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.