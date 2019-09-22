Comparing of K12 Inc. (LRN) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Since K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 Inc. 31 1.03 N/A 1.05 28.51 Zovio Inc 4 0.16 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates K12 Inc. and Zovio Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us K12 Inc. and Zovio Inc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5% Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.05 beta means K12 Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Zovio Inc has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of K12 Inc. Its rival Zovio Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. K12 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zovio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of K12 Inc. shares and 73.7% of Zovio Inc shares. K12 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Zovio Inc has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) K12 Inc. -2.86% -0.43% -1.16% -0.27% 81.35% 20.41% Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43%

For the past year K12 Inc. has 20.41% stronger performance while Zovio Inc has -39.43% weaker performance.

Summary

K12 Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Zovio Inc.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.