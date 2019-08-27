Comparing of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 27.32% respectively. About 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.