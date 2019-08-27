Comparing of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 27.32% respectively. About 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
