Comparing of Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.66 beta. BlackRock Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, BlackRock Inc.’s potential upside is 19.91% and its consensus target price is $508.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and BlackRock Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 84.9%. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%. Competitively, 1.5% are BlackRock Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while BlackRock Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.