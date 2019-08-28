Comparing of Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 48.30 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jumei International Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International Holding Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Jumei International Holding Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jumei International Holding Limited is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Jumei International Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jumei International Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.8 consensus price target and a 16.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jumei International Holding Limited and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.2% and 0%. Jumei International Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jumei International Holding Limited -6.58% -9.2% -13.69% -13.69% 12.94% 24.04% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32%

For the past year Jumei International Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Jumei International Holding Limited.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.