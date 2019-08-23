Comparing of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 415.34 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Kadmon Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.9% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.