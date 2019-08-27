Comparing of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.95 N/A -0.82 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 136.30 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.6, with potential upside of 21.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.