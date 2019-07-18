Comparing of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 230.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.