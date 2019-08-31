Comparing of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Both Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International plc 39 1.06 N/A 1.88 22.54 Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.87 N/A 2.68 17.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Johnson Controls International plc and Standard Motor Products Inc. Standard Motor Products Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Controls International plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Johnson Controls International plc’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Standard Motor Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International plc has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Standard Motor Products Inc. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Johnson Controls International plc has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Standard Motor Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Johnson Controls International plc and Standard Motor Products Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00 Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.42% for Johnson Controls International plc with consensus target price of $38.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Johnson Controls International plc and Standard Motor Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 80.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s shares. Competitively, Standard Motor Products Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year Johnson Controls International plc had bullish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.