Comparing of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Both John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies Corporation 94 2.02 N/A 3.79 29.58 IDEX Corporation 149 5.21 N/A 5.40 28.41

In table 1 we can see John Bean Technologies Corporation and IDEX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IDEX Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. John Bean Technologies Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than IDEX Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides John Bean Technologies Corporation and IDEX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12%

Volatility and Risk

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s 27.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, IDEX Corporation has 3.3 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for John Bean Technologies Corporation and IDEX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

John Bean Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 1.73% at a $125 average target price. Meanwhile, IDEX Corporation’s average target price is $165, while its potential downside is -3.92%. The data provided earlier shows that John Bean Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than IDEX Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95% IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation was more bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors John Bean Technologies Corporation.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.