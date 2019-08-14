Comparing of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Both Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Points International Ltd. 12 0.43 N/A 0.51 23.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jiayin Group Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jiayin Group Inc. and Points International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Points International Ltd. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 64.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares and 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Points International Ltd. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Jiayin Group Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.