Comparing of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) and Its Rivals

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Jiayin Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jiayin Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Jiayin Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Jiayin Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 102.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jiayin Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Jiayin Group Inc. had bearish trend while Jiayin Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Summary

Jiayin Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.