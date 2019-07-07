Comparing of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (JSYN) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.62% and 36.05%. Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 29.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14%

For the past year Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.