Comparing of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.38 N/A 1.08 20.38 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 11 0.00 N/A 0.46 26.92

Demonstrates JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0 1 0 2.00

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 57.38%. Competitively the consensus target price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is $7.5, which is potential 39.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. looks more robust than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 39.1%. Insiders held roughly 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 3.27% 3.96% 25.05% -2.07% 7.12% 10.78%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. was more bullish than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.