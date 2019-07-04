Comparing of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.15 N/A 2.03 9.31 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

In table 1 we can see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. 8.2% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.