Comparing of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.58 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 demonstrates Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.