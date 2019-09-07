Comparing of JD.com Inc. (JD) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for JD.com Inc. and Uxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of JD.com Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Uxin Limited is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Uxin Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

JD.com Inc. and Uxin Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

JD.com Inc. has a consensus price target of $34.5, and a 11.00% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares and 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares. About 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73%

For the past year JD.com Inc. had bullish trend while Uxin Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors JD.com Inc. beats Uxin Limited.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.