Comparing of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) are two firms in the Property Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties 40 7.74 N/A 0.55 71.15 MDJM Ltd. 3 16.08 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates JBG SMITH Properties and MDJM Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us JBG SMITH Properties and MDJM Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0% MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and MDJM Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 1 0 2.00 MDJM Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of JBG SMITH Properties is $42, with potential upside of 8.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of MDJM Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41% MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23%

For the past year JBG SMITH Properties had bullish trend while MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats MDJM Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.