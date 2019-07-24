Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.97 N/A 8.02 17.24 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1028.97 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 25.43% upside potential and an average target price of $170.82. Competitively the consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 42.10% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.