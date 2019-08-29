Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SIGA Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk and Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential is 28.78% at a $164.56 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.