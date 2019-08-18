Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.87 N/A 8.02 17.37 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $170.82, while its potential upside is 26.69%. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 3.81%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Radius Health Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.