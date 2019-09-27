Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 131 1.25 55.12M 8.02 17.37 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 42,031,416.81% 17.1% 9.1% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,588,785.05% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$165.5 is Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.90%. Competitively NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 153.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller growth than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 13 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.