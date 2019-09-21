Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Histogenics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.56% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus target price of $167.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 10 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.