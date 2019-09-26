Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.66 N/A 8.02 17.37 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.90% and an $165.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.