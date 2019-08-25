Comparing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

This is a contrast between Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.70 N/A 8.02 17.37 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 7 2.64 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.19% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc with average price target of $165.36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.