Comparing of Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

We are contrasting Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.34 N/A 0.38 43.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Welbilt Inc. on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Welbilt Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Jason Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Welbilt Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Welbilt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 99.82%. Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Welbilt Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Welbilt Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.