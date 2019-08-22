Comparing of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.59 N/A 2.25 8.91 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Janus Henderson Group plc and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group plc and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 27.85% and an $23.55 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 22.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.