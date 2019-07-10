Comparing of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.96 N/A 2.25 9.55 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.18 N/A 0.94 12.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Janus Henderson Group plc and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.55 is Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 38.66% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 0.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.