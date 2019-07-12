Comparing of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

As Asset Management companies, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.04 N/A 2.25 9.55 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.30 N/A 0.81 17.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 1.90% and an $23.55 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 16.55% respectively. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.