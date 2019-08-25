Comparing of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

This is a contrast between Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.58 N/A 2.25 8.91 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 28.69% at a $23.55 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.